The presidential flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has lashed out at his counterpart in the APC, Bola Tinubu

Atiku described Tinubu as a greenhorn, a term used to refer to an inexperience or naive person, who is not well acquainted with local manners and customs

The PDP presidential candidate bragged that he was instrumental in opening the door for private sectors when he was the vice president of Nigeria

Lagos - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taunted his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.

The former vice president was in the state to present his economic plans to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), where he called on Nigerians not to vote for the former governor of the state in the 2023 presidential election, Leadership reported.

Source: Twitter

Why Atiku attack Tinubu in Lagos

Atiku landed in Lagos on Sunday, January 15, shortly after his visit to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where he commiserated with PDP members injured in a fatal accident in Plateau state.

According to Atiku, Tinubu was part of those that brought Nigeria to the state that it is today.

He said:

“A greenhorn or the national leader of the same party that brought us to this very sorry situation.”

The PDP presidential candidate urged Nigerians not to downplay the task ahead, adding that he is the only candidate with the required knowledge to rescue the country.

Atiku bragged that he was instrumental in reviving the private sector by designing strategy and advocating the opening of the economy for private investments to come in come in many sectors when he was the vice president of Nigeria.

Lagos is considered the stronghold of Bola Tinubu, being a 2 term governor of the state and some political pundits have described him as the political godfather in the state.

Source: Legit.ng