All eyes will be on Kano state for the forthcoming presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25

Over 5.9 million votes will be up for grabs in Nigeria's most populated state according to the 2006 national census

However, four names seems to be on the lips of electorates as they will do battle woo electorates to cast their votes in their favour

One of the focal points and deciding factors of the 2023 presidential election will be 5.9 million plus votes in Kano state.

Over the years, Kano has played pivotal in being one of the high points of victory for any candidate who wants to win the number one administrative seat in the world’s most populous black nation.

Political pundits have predicted Bola Tinubu or Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as possible winners of the 2023 polls. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, one individual who has enjoyed the benevolence of Kano voters is the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari in all the elections he has participated.

However, for the first time since 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be contesting for the presidential seat. Who will emerge favourite in the sight of Kano voters?

In this short piece, Legit.ng will take a look at the top four presidential candidates and their chances in Kano state.

Bola Tinubu, Aka Jagaban, Aka City Boy

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be heading into the election as a firm favourite to win Kano voters over to his camp.

With the power of incumbency as an advantage, his protégé, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state is one of the strongest allies and loyalists of Tinubu in the north.

On several occasions, Ganduje has openly made it known that his loyalty belongs to Tinubu. The recent presidential rally of Tinubu and APC was an undoubted testimony that he is destined to decimate his opponents at the polling unit come February 25.

APC will be looking to replicate its feat in the 2015 and 2019 presidential polls where the party won the election with a convincing margin against its strong rivals.

Atiku Abubakar’s chances

The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar is likely to hold his own in Kano state if certain factors manifest at the election.

With former Kano state governor, Ibrahim Shekarau on Atiku's team, it is safe to say the former vice president holds an advantage in the northwest state.

Also, Atiku is a son of the region, in recent times we've seen sentiments play into electorates' decisions but at this crucial time, Nigeria needs one who will salvage the country from insecurity and bad economic decisions.

Kwankwaso, the hero of Kano masses

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is no doubt the man after the heart of the Kano masses. His street credibility is unrivalled, and his influence in Kano state strikes fear into the camp of his rivals which includes the incumbent and his former subordinate, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Thought, yet to hold a campaign rally in the state, Kwankwaso's earlier visit has portrayed him as a huge threat to the top dawgs like Tinubu and Atiku.

According to Daily Trust, it was reported that 44.4% of female voters and a large number of youths constitute his support base.

Political pundits have described him as the Peter Obi of Kano as he is most admired and loved by the youths in Kano state. Some will even say he's the most loved politician in Kano state since President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peter Obi, the underdog

Kano state is the state where Peter Obi's underdog status can truly be portrayed as widely mentioned by political pundits and enthusiasts.

By all standards, the Labour Party presidential candidate is not primed to succeed in Kano state as he does not have a strong support base in the state.

Of all the four frontrunners for the presidential seat, he is the candidate with the least followership in Kano state.

However, his recent visit to the state shows positive signs as he met with traditional monarchs in the state on two separate visits to initiate a room for acceptability with the grassroots.

Emerging reports reveal that Obi's only chance to get substantial votes at the presidential polls in Kano is in the Sabongari area of the state which is grossly populated with non-indigenes.

