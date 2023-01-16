The governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, has boasted that his state will generate the biggest number of votes for Atiku Abubakar during the coming elections

Governor Mohammed made the boast during a recent PDP presidential campaign rally in northern Nigeria

At the moment, states like Bauchi, Delta, Adamawa, and Sokoto are in a stiff contest on which of them will bring the most votes for the PDP at the polls

There is now a competition among some prominent Nigerian states on who will bring the highest number of votes for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Paty (PDP) during the general elections.

The states involved in what has been described as a tournament are Adamawa, Delta, Sokoto, and Bauchi.

On his part, the governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, who was at a recent campaign rally in the north, boasted that his state will win the ongoing tournament.

Via Instagram on Sunday, January 15, a member of the PDP's presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, wrote:

"A tournament has been declared between Adamawa, Delta and Sokoto on who will bring the most votes to Atiku/PDP. Governor Bala Mohammed says Bauchi shall bring more votes than anywhere else.

"Atiku an Idea Whose Time Has Come."

