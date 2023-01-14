While the opposition Peoples Democratic Party is engulfed with an internal crisis, the ruling All Progressives Congress has continued to make strong moves

Bola Tinubu, the APC flagbearer is not relaxing in his quest to ensure power returns to the ruling party and his emergence as Nigeria's next president

This is why Tinubu's camp has continued to make bold moves ahead of the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, especially in the northern region

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Iyaloja General, the daughter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate paid a visit to Northern Elder, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai.

During the visit, the two vibrant politicians had a wonderful moment together with several fruitful discussions.

The reason for the visit

She was led by his son the national coordinator, Umar Tanko Yakasai and other leaders of the All progressive congress, The Nation reported.

Mrs Tinubu assured the State man that she will do everything possible to ensure the Arewa Youth For Tinubu's success.

As part of his closing remarks, she furthermore encouraged groups to consider involving more women in our activities and society as a whole to serve as a means of encouraging women to participate in politics and to promote gender equality in our societies.

How Atiku might be affected

It would be interesting to note that since the PDP is yet to put its house in order, the APC is banking on its crisis, using it as an advantage at all levels.

Ahead of the presidential election, the APC is making strategic moves, especially in the northern region of the country, consulting with elders, in return might affect the changes of the PDP and its flagbearer at the polls which would surely determine who takes over the mantle from President Muhamamdu Buhari.

