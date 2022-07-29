Ahead of the 2023 general election, support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is growing nationwide

Julius Abere, Labour Party national chairman, says Obi is well positioned to rescue Nigeria form the doldrums

The party chairman said APC and PDP are no match for the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 presidential contest

Akure - National chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has declared that only the presidential candidate of his party, Peter Obi, can rescue Nigeria from its current state of crisis.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that Abure made the comment in Akure, Ondo state, during a meeting with all campaign groups working for the victory of Obi.

Peter Obi continues to get support from his party chieftains ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has battered the economy of the country, hence the need to vote the party out in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no meaningful programme to offer the country as the party failed woefully while in government.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Represented at the meeting by the deputy national chairman of the party, Lamidi Bashiru, Abure said Obi has solution to the various challenges confronting the country.

His words:

“We are here today to discuss on how our presidential candidate, Obi will emerge in the forthcoming general election. In our party, Labour Party, we are very much focused and determined to take over government from the APC.

“Nigeria is already in comatose. We need someone who can help us to rescue this country and the only person is Obi.”

He enjoined the masses to contribute to the rescue agenda of the Labour Party by voting for Obi in the next presidential election.

Labour Party deputy national chairman canvasses support for Peter Obi

On his part, the party’s deputy national chairman, Alhaji Bashiru Apapa, identified the growing acceptability of the LP and its candidate as its strength ahead of the 2023 elections.

He urged members to canvass for more support for the party’s success to make life better for Nigerians.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Apapa said Obi’s presidential bid enjoyed the support of notable leaders, who were tired of the negative drift of the nation in the hands of its past administrators.

2023: Labour Party supporters commence weekly prayers for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some supporters of Obi have commenced a weekly prayer for the former Anambra state governor.

The organisers are arranging the prayer sessions via Google meet and it will be held every Friday between 12pm and 1pm.

The link for people to join the national prayer is already been shared on various social media platforms.

Peter Obi gets 'spiritual covering' from Assemblies of God pastors

Recall that Obi recently paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church in Ebonyi state.

The former governor of Anambra attended the annual Peniel program of the ministry ongoing in the southeast state.

At the event, Obi received intense prayers from the pastors of the Assemblies Of God Church attending the programme.

Source: Legit.ng