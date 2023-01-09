“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay" - those were words of Datti Baba-Ahmed when he fought back tears during a recent town hall meeting

Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi's running mate, made this remark when he spoke on the series of attacks he has been getting since he joined the presidential bid

The northern politician said the height of it all was the insult and attack directed at his late father from some of his opponents, especially those from the APC

The running mate of Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, could not hold back his emotion and tears on Sunday, January 8, when he spoke on how he and his family members have been attacked by detractors of the Labour Party since he joined the presidential race.

During a town hall meeting organised by Channel TV on Sunday, Baba-Ahmed stated that it is not fair that people go as far as attacking him and even his father of blessed memory who died about 35 years ago because of politics.

Baba-Ahmed said it's not fair to insult people's parents over politics (Photo: @Naija_Activist)

Source: Twitter

According to Labour Party's vice presidential candidate, the attacks started when he made efforts to stop those who were bad-mouthing his principal, Obi, because he was brave enough to step forward to salvage Nigeria.

He particularly mentioned that most of the attacks came from his friend in the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the same level.

Baba-Ahmed said attacking peoples' parents and families is a style of politics not practiced anywhere else in the world apart from Nigeria.

According to Baba-Ahmed, he became the object of the same attacks he was trying to shield Obi from.

His words:

“They’ve stopped. However, me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me.

“But the thing that I was able to sort [out] with the [opposing] presidential and vice presidential candidate, I ended up suffering on a much lesser level.

“Thirty-five years ago, at least, our dad of blessed memory passed away. No one ever insulted him until I joined elections for presidency. This is not fair. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world."

With tears and in a broken voice that depicts pain, he said:

“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay."

Watch the video that captured this emotional moment in this video.

Peter Obi’s running mate Baba-Ahmed raises serious allegations against APC

Datti Baba-Ahmed the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, had accused opposition parties of promoting falsehood.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is focusing its 2023 campaign strategy on promoting falsehood against Peter Obi.

Baba-Ahmed made this allegation on Thursday at a Labour Party press conference held in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng