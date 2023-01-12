Igbo traditional leaders resident in Lagos state have pledged to work with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress

The monarch assured that they are in full support of the re-election of the present governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

According to the monarchs, anyone who works against the existing unity of the people will be considered as an enemy of the Igbo race

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and a coalition of Igbo unions in the state have vowed to partner for the development of the city of excellence.

The union's under the aegis of G50 Ofu Obi Ndigbo and Council of NdiEze in Lagos State agreed to work together for the benefit of the state.

In an agreement which was sealed at a press conference organised by the G50 on Wednesday, January 12, and attended by representatives of the Lagos APC, Festus Uchenna commended the partnership and noted that it will mark the beginning of better things for the Igbo in Lagos State.

Uchenna who is the coordinator of G50 said the initiative is not just about the b2023 election and the re-election of Gov Sanwo-Olu, but that it would continue to partner with the state government in promoting peace.

Also, the secretary of G50, Everest Ozonweke noted that the group is all about uniting all the Igbo living in Lagos State.

His words:

“The purpose and ideology of G50 is first to ensure unity and progress of the Igbo in Lagos State under the umbrella of G50 and to get all the Igbo groups in Lagos State to come out and vote during the election.

"We have been disintegrated so much and we are here to ensure peace among the Igbo. The Ezes are behind G50 in this peace effort. All the Igbo groups are here to ensure that the Igbo stand united.”

APC reacts to pledge by the Igbo monarchs, others

The APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi represented by the vice chairman of the party, Tunde Aboyade said, the party is hoping to associate with the council and show solidarity and support in all ramifications while their members are in Lagos.

Furthermore, a release signed by Christopher Offia and Remy Anwamele, the chairman and secretary of the Council of NdiEze Lagos State respectively urged all Igbos in the state to abide by and respect the peace agreement brooked by the G50.

The statement said that the group respects the democratic inclination of the Igbo but asked those who dissent to channel their grievances through appropriate quarters and warned that anybody that attempts to sabotage the peace would be seen as an enemy.

It read in parts:

“We are overwhelmed with joy about the information that all the leadership brouhaha has been resolved and that the elusive lasting peace, harmony and tranquillity have been fully entrenched, upon which we have no option than to follow the bandwagon as the custodians of peace, love and culture among our people.

“This enduring peace nurtured and mid-wifed via the leadership prowess and acumen of Dr Festus Uchenna and Chief Everest Ozornweke who assembled the top echelon of players and leaders of various Igbo groups in Lagos State who had hitherto been antagonistic of one another and key stakeholders for the first time in the history of the Igbo nation in Lagos State brokered peace among themselves to the acceptance of all concerned."

The council also said that anybody or group of persons who may attempt to disrupt the already prevailing peace, harmony and unity of Ndigbo in Lagos state will not only be stiffly resisted but will be treated as an enemy of Ndigbo in Lagos and beyond.

It added:

“Being aware of our notorious nature of democratic inclination, we respect unequivocally the opinions of the minority who may be against the peace hitherto entrenched among the ranks and file of our people, and we urge them to abide by the decision of the majority of our leaders, eschew unguided, defamatory and mischievous utterances in the press and social media and seek proper channels to redress their grievances via official reports and complaints to the appropriate authorities instead of washing their dirty linens in the public...”

