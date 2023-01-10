Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Nigeria will prevail over all the forces of darkness

The former Lagos state governor made this disclosure in a statement signed and released by his media aide on Tuesday, January 10

According to Tinubu, he is contesting for the 2023 presidency to put a stop to the incessant attacks by terrorists and bandits across Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has strongly condemned Saturday, January 7, abduction of train passengers in Edo state.

Describing the abduction of 31 passengers who were waiting to board the train at Igueben Station to Warri as another sad episode in the security challenges facing the country, Tinubu said Nigeria would prevail against the agents of darkness.

Bola Tinubu has assured that he will end the growing insecurity across Nigeria once he becomes president.

Source: UGC

The APC flag bearer sympathised with the victims who are still held captive by the attackers and urged the Federal Government, Edo State Government and Local authorities to work with the security agencies on quick action to secure the release of all the victims.

His words:

"I condemn the mindless attack and abduction of innocent train passengers in Edo State by terrorists on Saturday."

A statement by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman which was sent to Legit,ng said that from available information, the security agencies are working hard to rescue the victims.

The APC's 2023 flag bearer also assured Nigerians that the war against terrorism and banditry will be won.

He said:

"One of the reasons I am running for the presidency is to improve on security situation and tackle every form of insecurity in our country.

"We have a clear plan to end violent crimes and terrorism through our anti-terrorism battalion forces, investment in more security hardware and surveillance technology that will make our streets, neighbourhood and forests saver for socio-economic activities to thrive and bloom.

"I commend the rescue efforts of the security agencies that have led to the arrest of some of the terrorists. Nigeria shall overcome."

