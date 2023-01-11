FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in collaboration with a coalition of several Civil Society Organizations have called for the immediate resignation of the embattled governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The youths led by Solomon Adodo, the president of NYCN; Okpanachi Jacob, the convener of the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity and Balarabe Musa, the national coordinator of the Citizens Network Against Corruption and Terrorism Financing among many others said that their request is in pursuant to Section 11(3) of the CBN Act.

God Emefiele has been a subject of criticism since it was rumoured that he was interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria. Photo: CBN

Source: Getty Images

The Act provides that the CBN governor or any deputy governor may resign his office by giving at least three months' notice in writing to the president of his intention to do so.

In a letter signed by the groups and delivered to the office of the CBN governor, the team said there is no need to remind Emefiele of the reason operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) are after him.

The letter read in parts:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The fact that you have introduced politics into your alleged crimes against the Nigerian State cannot change the fact. And after all the drama, you will still have to answer to the alleged crimes.

“It is on record that other Deputy Governors and Directors of the CBN who were invited by the DSS were all allowed to go after clearing themselves.

“Your decision to resort to blackmail is therefore very strange and inexplicable. Just recently in faraway London, the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, underwent a routine security questioning, and thereafter was released."

The coalition further stated that ordinarily, it is normal for security examinations to be conducted of Very Important Persons and high public office holders.

It said it appears that Emefiele is hunted by his own activities which are suspected to be treasonable.

The letter added:

“Let us at this juncture make it clear to you that the invitation by the DSS has absolutely nothing to do with any of the policies of the CBN.”

The coalition demanded that Emefiele begin the process of his resignation as stated under the CBN Act 2007 or face a Nationwide Youth Mass Action.

It said:

“For someone who has aspired for the office of the President of Nigeria, you should cease to continue to bring shame to yourself and the exalted office of CBN Governor.”

Emefiele set for legal battle, warns Kazaure to retract allegation of N89trn stamp duty fraud

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has reacted to the alleged N89trn stamp duty fraud levelled against him.

Emefiele in a letter sent to the Gudaji Kazaure, the lawmaker who made the alleged claim wants to go to court.

According to Kazaure, the letter contained a three weeks ultimatum to retract his statement or face legal battle.

US, UK, alerted over alleged plot to assassinate CBN boss, Emefiele

In another development, the former chieftain of the ruling All Progress Congress, Timi Frank has exposed a plot to assassinate the governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

He called on the United States and the United Kingdom to intercede and ensure a clampdown on the alleged plot.

Frank also called on the European Union to take action as the IMF to save the life and job of Godwin.

Source: Legit.ng