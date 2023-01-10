The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the spate of violent attacks of its members and property by political hoodlums on the payroll of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilesa.

The leadership of the APC in the state enjoined the police authorities and other security agencies in the state to live up to the discharge of their statutory duties without fear or favour by putting a stop to the needless spate of attacks of the members of the opposition by the PDP thugs.

Thugs alleged to be sponsored by PDP attack Tinubu/Shettima campaign in Ilesa

It was gathered that the Ilesa Campaign Office of the immediate-past Commissioner for Works, Engr Remi Omowaiye, was attacked in the early hours of today by suspected PDP thugs.

The office which doubles as Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Ilesa was riddled with bullets while so many office items were destroyed in the melee with the shot bullets littering the office.

The attack on the campaign office of Omowaiye was effected two weeks after he narrowly escaped being killed by the PDP political thugs and few hours after former Governor Oyetola visited the office on his way back from the APC presidential campaign rally in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday.

As if that wasn't enough, Honourable Olasunkanmi Obisesan, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, the Right Honourable Timothy Owoeye, was shot in the broad daylight by the PDP thugs led by one Sunday Amure a.k.a. 'Irawo', at Ifofin Ward, Ilesa-East Local Government Council Area of the state, this morning.

Olasunkanmi who was shot at the region of his ankle was rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, for intensive care and treatment.

In his response, the Osun State Acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, stated that there was no justifiable reason for the hostilities and attacks waged by the PDP on the APC members and their property.

Lawal implored the police and other security agencies in the state to sit up and provide their statutory duties to the people of the state.

He enjoined the police to investigate the unsavoury development with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

The state Acting Chairman disclosed that he was surprised by the content of the press statement hurriedly rolled out by Mr Akindele Adekunle, the state PDP caretaker committee chairman, after the report of the attack in the social media today.

In his words: "I continue to wonder when I read the offensive diatribe of the Osun State PDP caretaker chairman shortly after the report of the attacks of our members if blood is actually flowing in his veins.

"Must politics be taken to the level of wilful attacks on the opposition without any just course other than the fact that the sharing of different political ideals?

"The embedded kernel of the Adekunle's hogwash was simply the perpetual jittery of the PDP handlers each time they hear Oyetola's name.

"Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Ondo State-born expired Osun State PDP caretaker chairman should know that no amount of victimisation, oppression and vindictiveness would prevent God Almighty from making his promise on Oyetola to become a reality", Lawal stated.

