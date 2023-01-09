The Lagos state police command has confirmed the death of one unidentified person during a clash between protesters and police in Ojota

It was gathered that the protesters were members of the Yoruba nation movement who had planned to stage a protest

Further reports revealed that a police van was set ablaze by some suspected protesters during the clash

Lagos, Ojota - The Lagos mainland is currently in a state of unrest following the release of a viral video where some suspected agitators clashed with the police.

According to a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, January 9, the caption revealed that the clash was between members of the OPC and the Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, Punch newspaper reported that the clash was between protesters of the Yoruba Nation movement and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

It was gathered that there was a planned protest by the agitators at the Ojota before the police impeded and obstructed the progress of the protest.

On the other hand, Channels TV reported that an unidentified person was also killed during the heated clash.

It was also gathered that the Lagos state police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the death of the unidentified victim of the clash.

Sources revealed that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) got to the scene of the protest with their van dispersing protesters with teargas.

This action was said to have triggered outrage from the agitators and a clash ensued afterwards leading to the death of one person.

While the clash continued for some minutes, some suspected protesters were also reported to have attacked the van of the RRS operatives and set it ablaze.

