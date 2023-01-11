Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), have asked the Acting President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Kingsley Dozie, as well as South East governors to see the February 25, 2023, presidential election as a very serious business for the Igbo nation.

In a statement signed by its president general, Goodluck Ibem, and made available to Legit.ng, the group insisted that the southeast cannot afford to lose the presidential position to another zone this time around.

Igbo youths have said that the southeast region cannot afford to lose out on the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Ibem said the group regrets the demise of the Ohaneze Ndigbo president general, George Obiozor.

He also asked Kingsley Dozie and the leadership of Ohaneze, southeast governors and political stakeholders to step up to defend the collective interest of the entire Igbo race, as the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections draw near.

Ibem's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"So many ethnic groups and tribes are working endlessly to pursue and defend the interest of their people, and Ndigbo should buckle up to protect and defend their own political interest as a people. Dozie and Ohanaeze executives should defend the collective interest of over 50 million Igbo living in the country.

"Since 1999, and even beyond, the southeast is the only zone that has not produced a president of this country.

"The southwest, who are the Yoruba, have taken their turn under Olusegun Obasanjo. The North have taken theirs under Mohammadu Buhari, and South-South has taken theirs under Goodluck Jonathan. Igbo is the only major ethnic group that is left behind."

He added that since 1999, the southwest where Tinubu comes from has produced a president and vice for 16 years and that the south-south region has equally produced a president for six years and a vice president for two years within the same period.

He said:

"The southeast remains the only zone in southern Nigeria yet to produce a president for this country since 1999, and, of course, since the end of the civil war in 1970.

"Atiku Abubakar from northern Nigeria, whose brother, Muhammadu Buhari, will complete his eight-year tenure in May 2023, is still running for president to succeed Buhari.

"Nigerians need to be reminded that Southeast and the Igbo nation is equally a stakeholder and shareholder in Nigeria, and should not be relegated to the background."

Finally, Labour Party reacts to Obasanjo, Edwin Clark's support for Peter Obi's 2023 presidential candidacy

The recent endorsement of Peter Obi by a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and an elder statesman, Edwin Clark has continued to elicit reactions.

The Labour Party, the political platform under which Peter Obi is vying for the 2023 presidency has also reacted.

The party said that more endorsements are expected from top political leaders and well-meaning Nigerians.

Another huge endorsement land as influential ex-governor speaks on 1 thing that'll stop Peter Obi's presidency

Peter Obi will become Nigeria's next president in 2023, a former governor of Anambra state Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said.

Ezeife believes that it is only rigging done by other presidential candidates that can prevent Obi from emerging victorious in the 2023 election.

The Igbo leader noted that, unlike Peter Obi, some other candidates have so much money at their disposal.

Source: Legit.ng