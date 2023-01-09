Finally, Lagos residents will enjoy indeed the dividend of true democracy following a new move by Governpor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

This is as the Lagos state government announced on its Twitter page it just received the new train sets

Nigerians without wasting time applauded the APC governor and noted he is truly working to add more value to the lives of its people, Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, January 9, announced the arrival of new train sets for the blue line rail.

Announcing the development on his Twitter page, Sanwo-Olu expressed joy that the plan to change the face of the state's rail transport system has finally come to fruition.

Lagosians get new train sets. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

"I am indeed glad to inform the good people of Lagos that with the arrival of these train sets, we’re on course with our plans to change the face of the rail transport system in Lagos State.

"A Greater Lagos is indeed Rising."

Sanwo-Olu shares pictures of the train sets

The Lagos state governor further confirmed the development, shared pictures of the train sets and tweeted:

"Dear Lagos,

"We have taken delivery of two new train sets for the blue line rail.

"These passenger trains have been cleared at the port of entry, and have been moved to the National Theatre station where they have been lifted onto the elevated rail tracks."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the Twitter account of Governor Sanwo-Olu and reacted to the development.

@Topsyken tweeted:

"Uncle Jyde Milwaukee you are the man biko! ."

@teamkola_HOA tweeted

"Dividends of democracy, that's what the people need to feel. The people of Lagos deserve this, and more."

@IamJakeJr1 tweeted

"Kudos to your excellency on job well done. Eko Oni Baje Ooo!❤."

@PankoWord tweeted:

"SanwoEko deserved Anny her term✅."

@Kemisola181 tweeted:

"Great well done sir ."

@Abbeymmovich tweeted:

"Koni Baje Bami."

Security alert: Tension hits up in Lagos mainland as viral video of protesters, police clash emerge

The Lagos mainland is currently in a state of unrest following the release of a viral video where some suspected agitators clashed with the police.

According to a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, January 9, the caption revealed that the clash was between members of the OPC and the Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, Punch newspaper reported that the clash was between protesters of the Yoruba Nation movement and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

