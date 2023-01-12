PDP New Generation has once again held another youth march to show support for the Atiku/Okowa and other PDP candidacy. The event took place on Monday 9th January 2023, in Kankia LGA, Katsina State.

Thousands of Youths took to the streets of Kankia LGA to show their intense dislike for APC by chanting curses and burning brooms which is the symbol of the party.

in Katsina, PDP new generation holds 10,000 youth march for Atiku/Okowa. Photo credit: Chris John

Source: UGC

While speaking with reporters at the event, the DG of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, who led the youth march said; Nigerian youths are tired of bad leadership and governance, the turnout of the young men and women of Kankia LGA for this solidarity work is a sign that the days of the APC regime is numbered, as an organization we will work hard to ensure that the APC never returns to power. The PDP is the only party that can guarantee and secure our future and that of unborn.

The Katsina State Coordinator of PDP New Generation, Comrade Abba Sada, said they will work against all odds to see to it that APC is squarely defeated in the forthcoming general elections. He expressed his appreciation and commended the youth for leaving their busy schedules and attending the walk.

Source: Legit.ng