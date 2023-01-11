As the 2023 presidential election gets closer in a few weeks' time, leading candidates in the poll have shifted their attention to the northern region

The action of the presidential candidates is due to the recent statistics released by INEC, which favoured the northern part of the country

According to INEC, 49 million of the 94 million registered voters for the 2023 poll are from the north, meaning almost 50% of the voters are in the north.

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party's Peter Obi; and New Nigeria's Peoples Party (NNPP), are shifting attention to the north.

The foot soldiers of these candidates are already combing the region for the people's votes ahead of the February poll.

How 4 leading presidential candidates are working to divide 49 million northern votes Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), out of the 93 million registered voters for the 2023 election, 49 million of them are northern Nigerians.

Breakdown of northern voters in the 2023 election

A breakdown of the voters' figures revealed that 22.69 million of them are from the northwest, 12.8 million registered in the northeast and 14.1 million are from the north-central.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The leading presidential candidates are already making headways to control the political space in the northwest.

For instance, Bola Tinubu of the APC picked a fellow Muslim as his running mate from the region to boast his chances. Also, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu's running mate, has been meeting with Emirs in the region ahead of the February election.

It was also learnt that the PDP has been reaching out to some powerful northern politicians in the APC and other political parties to increase the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the region.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, APC, PDP, Labour Party, 2023 election, NNPP, Arewa

For instance, the leader of the APC in Sokoto state, Aliyu Wamakko, recently dump the party and joined the PDP in the state.

However, political pundits believed that Kwankaso and Obi have a marginal presence in the northwest with the current analysis.

Obi appeared to have an edge in southern Kaduna considering the fact that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Jonathan Asake, is from the region.

Also, Obi may be having an edge in the north-central considering the number of Igbo people who have dominated the region and are willing to vote for him in the forthcoming election.

Kwankwaso, on the other hand, has considerable followers in Kano and Jigawa states.

Tinubu makes another strategic move ahead of Atiku, Obi, presents economic plans to organized private sector

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC flagbearer in the 2023 election, has met with the organised private sector ahead of his competitors in the 2023 elections.

Tinubu presented his economic recovery plan to the private sector under the aegis of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The presidential hopeful noted that insecurity must first be tackled before the economic recovery plan could be achieved.

Source: Legit.ng