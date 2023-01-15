Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues to witness massive defections to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Another wave of defection hit the APC on Saturday, January 14, when more than 20, 0000 of its members dumped the party for the PDP in Bauchi state, PM News reports.

The development was announced on Saturday by one of Governor Bala Mohammed's media aides when the defectors were received into the fold of the PDP in the state

It was gathered that the decampees are from the 20 local government areas of the state.

According to one of the decampees, Bala Zungur, the defection was influenced by Governor Mohammed's achievement, especially in the area of infrastructure development.

Zungur lists the governor's feats in urban and rural roads, schools, hospitals, and other viable projects which have improved the lives of the people.

Stating that the defection was also caused by the failure of the APC to address its internal crisis, he said among the defectors are APC stakeholders and party leaders across the electoral wards.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words

“We left the APC because it failed to address numerous internal crises which might result in electoral defeat in the 2023 general election.

“The decampees in this place have worked and supported APC for eight years, but the party seems to be going astray without bearing, we finally returned to the PDP to move the state forward.

“1,000 people across the 20 LGAs defected to the PDP, and they are all here with us."

Source: Legit.ng