Adamu Atiku Abubakar, a prominent Nigerian politician and Adamawa commissioner has lost one of his aides, Musty Jada

Abubakar expressed deep sadness over the death of Musty Jada, one of his aides he described as a loving brother and a true friend

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the development; he extended his condolences to Adamu Abubakar and also offered heartfelt prayers

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election has reacted as Adamu Atiku Abubakar, a prominent Nigerian politician, loses one of his top aides, Musty Jada.

On Saturday, December 14, Adamu Abubakar, who is also the commissioner for works and energy development in Adamawa state, took to his social media page to express his profound sadness and shock at the passing of his media aide and loyalist.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on his X account, Abubakar described Jada as more than just a staff member, but a loving brother and true friend.

He praised Jada’s unwavering commitment, dedication, and loyalty, saying that his absence is a tremendous loss not only to his immediate family but also to him personally and to his entire team.

Atiku sends heartfelt tribute as Musty Jada dies

Reacting to the development, Atiku, in a post shared on his X page, wrote:

"Every death diminishes our humanity. My profound condolences on the passing of your media aide, Musty Jada. May Allah grant you, his family, and friends the succour to bear the loss. I pray that the Almighty will grant him eternal rest in peace. -AA

Below is the photo of the media aide that passed away:

Former Kogi deputy speaker dies in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kogi State House of Assembly was thrown into mourning following the death of Hon. Enema Paul.

The immediate past Deputy Speaker died in a hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aliyu Yusuf, described Paul as a team-playing, committed lawmaker, and public servant.

