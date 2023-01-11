The President Buhari-led administration has given its final say on claims that the general elections will be shifted

According to Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, the polls will be held as planned

Mohammed, during a conference in Abuja on Tuesday, January 10, stated that all relevant agencies are currently working towards the peaceful conduct of the elections

Abuja - The federal government has reacted to insinuations and claims that the coming general elections will not be held on the set dates given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following consistent attacks on INEC's properties and offices, especially in the southeast, the commission had raised an alarm that the conduct of the polls may be threatened by growing insecurity.

This fear has triggered doubts and suspicion over the readiness of the government and the commission to ensure hitch-free elections.

However, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, January 10, stated categorically that the Buhari-led administration has no plan to shift the February 25 election to a later date.

In fact, at the 17th edition of the ‘President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ in Abuja, Mohammed pointed out that the elections will be held as planned.

Stating that there is no cause for alarm and that all hands are on deck for successful and credible polls, the minister noted:

“The position of the federal government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.”

