Some Nigerian politicians have been accused of making underground efforts to smear the DSS DG, Yusuf Bichi

The accusation is contained in a statement released on Tuesday, January 10, by the DSS' spokesman, Peter Afunanya

Afunanya in the statement alleged that a set of politicians are using the media as its tool and called on Nigerians to beware of such persons

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alleged that there is a plot by some Nigerian politicians to bring its director-general, Yusuf Bichi, and some key officials, to disrepute.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS' spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, January 10, claimed that the said politicians are fighting against “the service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues”.

Afunanya added that sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries, and features to malign the DG, his family, and select officials of the DSS, Vanguard reports.

He disclosed that the service at the moment is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action.

It expressed certainty that no amount of intimidation, harassment, and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties, but that it will not "idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the Service and its highly dedicated leadership and management."

The security agency disclosed that the politicians are using civil and non-governmental organisations as tools to discredit Bichi, The Cable added.

It, therefore, asked the public to “be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG”.

It restates its unalloyed support to the president on Bichi's resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.

