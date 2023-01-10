The federal government has urged Nigerians not to be afraid about participating in the forthcoming general election

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the general election will not be postponed or canceled because of insecurity.

According to The Nation, he said nothing has happened to alter the election timetable.

The federal government has faulted INEC over its claims that the 2023 elections may be cancelled. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun.

Why the election may not be cancelled, FG gives reason, tackles INEC

The minister noted further that the security agencies have assured the nation of a peaceful atmosphere for the poll.

Mohammed, who made the clarifications in his preliminary remarks at the 17th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard in Abuja, faulted a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for raising a red flag on the poll.

He said there was no cause for alarm.

FG sends message to Nigerians

He said:

“Let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official, that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”

