The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the 2023 general election, which is months away, faces serious threat of cancellation if the waves of insecurity in parts of the country fails to improve.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the warning on Monday, January 9, in Abuja at the Validation of Election Security Training Resources.

BREAKING: INEC Reveals Why 2023 General Elections May Be Cancelled

Source: Original

Daily Trust reported that Prof Yakubu was represented by the chairman Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru.

“Moreover, if the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of elections results and precipitate constitutional crisis. This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen," the INEC boss said.

“Therefore, security personnel in particular and all election officials in general must be security conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment and must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times,” Yakubu said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2023 elections: INEC gives assurances

Despite the security threats, INEC assured Nigerians that it would not leave anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security are provided for election personnel, materials and processes.

“We all appreciate the fact that election security is vital to democratic consolidation through provision of enabling environment for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections and thus strengthening the electoral process," Professor Mahmood said.

“Consequently, in preparations for the 2023 general elections, the commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security are provided for election personnel, materials and processes.

“This is particularly significant to the commission given the current insecurity challenges in various parts of the country and the fact that the National Youth Service Corps members constitute the core of the polling unit election officials.

“This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen.

“Therefore, security personnel in particular and all election officials, in general, must be security conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment and must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times.”

2023 general elections: What security chiefs said

Prof. Zurusaid the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd), and the INEC chairman have jointly assured the nation that conducive environment will be provided for successful conduct of the 2023 general election.

He also said that there is a new Electoral Legal Framework that will guide the 2023 as a result of the enactment of the Electoral Act 2022 which prompted the review of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Conduct of Elections 2022.

“The Hon. Chairman INEC has severally assured the nation that the BVAS and IReV will be deployed during the 2023 General Elections," he said.

Source: Legit.ng