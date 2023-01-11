Nigerians have been accused of making up lies and distorting videos to prove that Bola Tinubu is incoherent in his speeches

This allegation was made against Nigerians, especially the youths by a former governor of Abia state

Orji Uzor-Kalu said contrary to several claims, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress is hale and hearty and of sound mind

A former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor-Kalu, has accused Nigerians of distorting videos to prove their claim that the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is incoherent with his speech.

Uzor-Kalu while speaking in an interview with Channels Television said that Tinubu has never made any gibberish comments as widely seen in many recorded videos.

A former governor of Abia state has defended Bola Tinubu's alleged speech incoherence. Photo: Channels Television

The former governor said:

"It is not true, you people have even said that Buhari living in the Villa is not Buhari...You guys have called Buhari all kinds of names."

When asked if he understand the words used by Tinubu in some of his campaign rallies which has raised concerns among Nigerians and some of the former Lagos governor's supporters, Uzor-Kalu said Nigerians are responsible for creating such.

His words:

"No no no, these are things you people have gone to form. You people go to the internet and all the rest of them to form them. I don't believe you. He didn't say that."

Nigerians and several supporters of Tinubu have expressed concerns over the words and incoherent statements made by the APC flag bearer during rallies.

Some of the words used by Tinubu include Babablu, making a down payment for roasted corn when he was speaking about electricity challenges in Nigeria.

But in defence of Tinubu, the former governor of Abia state has claimed that such never happened.

