The All Progressives Congress is making necessary plans to ensure that other parties adopt Bola Tinubu as their presidential candidate

A chieftain of the APC confirmed that they are in talks with the leadership of some of these parties including the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party

According to the chieftain, it is important that members of the other parties support Tinubu because of his ability to deliver as a president

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning an alliance with smaller political parties across the country.

The Punch reports that this alliance with other parties will help the APC boost the chances of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu winning the 2023 elections.

Bola Tinubu's campaign council are planning for smaller political parties to adopt the APC flag bearer as their candidate. Photo: Bola Tinubu

It was gathered that the PCC hopes that making such will attract the parties to adopt Tinubu as the standard bearer ahead of the polls.

The former Lagos state governor had on Monday, January 9, met with governors of the ruling party to address some of the concerns raised among members.

Top APC chieftain confirms party's plan for an alliance

A former lawmaker, Adesoji Akanbi who serves as a member of the APC PCC confirmed that the ruling party was looking beyond other key parties like the Peoples Democratic Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Labour Party to strike favourable deals ahead of the election.

Akanbi added that negotiations with smaller parties were currently ongoing in Oyo State. He also urged leaders of the APC in other states to adopt the strategy.

He said:

“We are reaching out to Accord (Party) members, Social Democratic Party and other political parties to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election.

“Seeking defectors (to the APC) is too late now; that will not work, that is like time-wasting. That can happen voluntarily. What we are selling to them is the product – Bola Ahmed Tinubu – for president.

“They should come out and support him for this reason and that reason so that they can have a president that can deliver.’’

