The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reacted to claims that he and his supporters are peddlers of fake news on social media.

Obi in a tweet on Thursday, August 18, noted that this allegation is from a platform he described as the opposition.

Obi said fake news is spread by the opposition and used against the LP

Source: UGC

The former Anambra governor said despite this, the LP remains resolute to embark on only issue-based campaigns.

He added that the LP will continue to resist and thwart attempts by some persons to create disaffection among voters who, according to him, want nothing less than credible leadership in 2023.

His tweets:

"As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition has adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party its presidential candidate, and their supporters of same. We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

"We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria's voting population, who desire credible leadership change."

Source: Legit.ng