Damaturu, Yobe state - President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians and the people of Yobe state to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the next president.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman, indicates that the president spoke at the Damaturu Township stadium during the APC presidential campaign rally on Tuesday, January 10.

President Buhari told Yobe residents Tinubu will continue his legacy if elected. Photo credit: @Mvnaaa

He told Yobe residents they should vote for Tinubu because he is the person capable to continue the work of rebuilding Nigeria he started over seven years ago.

"I accompany Asiwaju here to tell you to vote for him so that he can continue with my legacy of rebuilding Nigeria," the president was quoted as saying.

My plan for Yobe, Tinubu makes fresh promises

Speaking at the presidential rally, Tinubu promised to use the newly commissioned Yobe Cargo airport to boost agriculture in the state if elected.

The former Lagos state governor praised President Buhari for the airport project and other laudable projects across the country which he described as wise investments.

He also commended the president and security agencies for the success recorded in the battle against insecurity.

The APC presidential candidate said it was an indication of the marked improvement in the security situation in the northeast that he (Tinubu) could spend Monday night in Yobe.

Speaking further on agriculture, he said:

“Harnessing our agricultural endowment is more than an economic desire. It is a matter of national security. We need to further guarantee our food security to better ensure social stability and lay the groundwork for even more economic progress.

“We will establish agricultural hubs and irrigation and water catchment systems to assist farmers throughout the nation. Yields and harvests will increase. More importantly, we will encourage value-added agro-processing businesses that will foster greater economic activity creating well paid jobs and bringing better products to local markets and to your family’s dinner table.

“We will invest in the individual small farmer. You will earn a good and guaranteed income through the establishment of Commodity Exchange boards that will ensure an acceptable price for the crops you labor so hard to grow.”

Tinubu reveals plans for Yobe's mineral resources

On the investment and tourism opportunities available in the state, Tinubu promised to work with the state government to invest in the exploration of the precious mineral resources found in Yobe State

“Your limestone, trona and gypsum will create jobs and earn money for the state. Yobe’s tourism potentials of the beautiful landscapes, sand dunes, oases and bird sanctuaries will be highlighted,” he added.

He also promised to create jobs for the people of the state, especially the youths, while also improving their access to quality education.

