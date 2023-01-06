Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that the majority of the people in the southeast will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Uzodimma while speaking on Channels Television said that there are indications that the ruling party will win at all levels of government in the general elections.

Hope Uzodimma has said that the majority of the southeast residents will vote for Bola Tinubu of the APC. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

The governor said that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has delivered landmark projects across the region in the last seven and half years since it took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also said that in democracy, what is most important is to have leaders who have the people's interests at heart.

“Democracy is not about where you come from or who your relation is. Democracy, particularly as it is practised in Nigeria, is partisan.

“If you see what my government has done in the last three years and what President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to do since he assumed office, the only thing for the people to do is to keep encouraging the APC to continue with the leadership of the country.”

Uzodimma added that Nigerian politicians must rise above tribal sentiment as the ruling party has done so much and, therefore, is the party to beat.

