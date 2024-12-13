A young man has shared his recent experience with netizens on TikTok after taking his girlfriend out on a date

According to the young man, he stepped out for a while and from a corner, he observed what she did to his drink

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young man's romantic evening out with his girlfriend took an unexpected turn, leaving social media users in stitches.

The video was shared on the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, triggering lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

Man exposes girlfriend for drinking his soda Photo credit: @lesandzee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man catches girlfriend sipping his drink

In a funny video posted by @lesandzee on TikTok, the girlfriend helped herself to her man's drink without permission.

The clip showed her casually sipping from his bottle of Coke before returning it to its original position.

Her man who was staring at her from afar while she carried out the act, recorded her action and shared it online.

"I caught her doing this to my drink. This gender," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man catches girlfriend sipping his drink

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@isabell29 said:

"Aslong as she didn't put anything inside I found this cute."

@Themaker said:

"Signs of greed, u can see the red flags on early stages but u will think it's love."

@Ha Kha Khi said:

"She’s not greedy, all women do this especially when she’s inlove with you. Women love food bros."

@Original Khutso said:

"I would never allow such, it's not love but being selfish. She is going to be selfish with everything else because she thinks she must benefit more than you everytime."

@Kay commented:

"Its not greed calm down its not that deep. Women tend to love to eat from their partner's plate it just feels nice."

Watch the video below:

Man calls out lady for eating alone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recounted going on a date with a lady who never bothered to know if he was hungry or if he wanted to eat.

According to him, the lady paid for her transportation and clothing to the date venue and also paid for her own food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng