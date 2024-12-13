Observant Man Notices What Girl Did to His Bottle of Drink at Restaurant, Video Goes Viral
- A young man has shared his recent experience with netizens on TikTok after taking his girlfriend out on a date
- According to the young man, he stepped out for a while and from a corner, he observed what she did to his drink
- Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A young man's romantic evening out with his girlfriend took an unexpected turn, leaving social media users in stitches.
The video was shared on the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, triggering lots of comments and reactions from netizens.
Man catches girlfriend sipping his drink
In a funny video posted by @lesandzee on TikTok, the girlfriend helped herself to her man's drink without permission.
The clip showed her casually sipping from his bottle of Coke before returning it to its original position.
Her man who was staring at her from afar while she carried out the act, recorded her action and shared it online.
"I caught her doing this to my drink. This gender," the video's caption read.
Reactions as man catches girlfriend sipping his drink
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.
@isabell29 said:
"Aslong as she didn't put anything inside I found this cute."
@Themaker said:
"Signs of greed, u can see the red flags on early stages but u will think it's love."
@Ha Kha Khi said:
"She’s not greedy, all women do this especially when she’s inlove with you. Women love food bros."
@Original Khutso said:
"I would never allow such, it's not love but being selfish. She is going to be selfish with everything else because she thinks she must benefit more than you everytime."
@Kay commented:
"Its not greed calm down its not that deep. Women tend to love to eat from their partner's plate it just feels nice."
Watch the video below:
Man calls out lady for eating alone
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recounted going on a date with a lady who never bothered to know if he was hungry or if he wanted to eat.
According to him, the lady paid for her transportation and clothing to the date venue and also paid for her own food.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.