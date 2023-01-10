PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is in London and will spend a few days in the city for political engagements

The former vice president is expected to have several interactions with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Atiku had earlier been rumoured to be very ill, but recent photos on social media shows he is hale and hearty

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 presidential election draws near, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified his political engagements ahead of the polls.

The former vice president is currently in London as part of his consultations ahead of the elections.

Atiku was all smiles as he arrived London on Monday, January 8. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Rumours of Atiku battling ill-health had earlier flooded the social media, but recent photos on social media shows he is hale and hearty.

The PDP presidential candidate is in London with some senior PDP officials. They include:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Senator Dino Melaye

A member of the PDP presidential campaign council and one of its prominent spokespersons, Senator Melaye has been at the forefront of the Atiku/Okowa campaign team helping to project the image of the former vice president ahead of the 2023 presidential contest. He is in London with his principal at the moment. He was also very visible during Atiku's visit to Washington in 2022.

2. Pastor Reno Omokri

Although, the award-winning author is based on London, he is one of the opposition officials who will be visible as Atiku begins his political interactions with British authorities. Pastor Omokri also brought his daughter, Ebele, to welcome Atiku on his arrival. Largely influential on social media, Omokri has spent his time pushing for the candidacy of the PDP presidential candidate.

3. Hon Ndudi Elumelu

Elumelu is the minority leader in the House of Representatives. He has been very much visible in the Atiku/Okowa campaign team. The Delta-born federal lawmaker is also on the entourage of the PDP presidential candidate. As a ranking lawmaker and experienced legislator, he is expected to pLay a leading role in Atiku's engagements while in London.

4. Timi Alaibe

The Bayelsa-born politician and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission is also on the entourage of Atiku. A well-grounded politician, Alaibe seemed to have been in the camp of Nyesom Wike, but his long-standing relationship with Atiku is well known and he has since been visible on the campaign train of the PDP presidential candidate.

5. Comrade Timi Frank

Also a Bayelsa-born politician, Comrade Frank is one of the closest political ally of the Waziri Adamawa. He is a former deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and he has been consistent as a student of the Atiku School of Politics. He is expected to play major roles in the PDP presidential candidate's engagements in London.

6. Adamu Atiku Abubakar

One of the sons of the PDP presidential candidate is also on the entourage of his father. Adamu is currently the honourable commissioner of works and energy development in Adamawa state. He is expected to play a leading role in his father's engagements in London and other political activities in the days leading up to the elections.

7. Raymond Dokpesi

The High Chief from Edo state and media mogul is a long-standing political associate of Atiku. Even before the PDP primary election, Dokpesi has stood firm in his conviction that the former vice president is the best for Nigeria. He has also been visible in the political engagements of the PDP presidential candidate and the one in London won't be an exception.

8. Ugo Nkole

A well-grounded politician with a deep pocket, Nkole currently represents Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He is a force to reckon with in Abia and he is one of the foot soldiers of Atiku in the state. He was with Atiku in Washington and he is expected to play similar roles in London.

Atiku, most qualified candidate to manage Nigeria's N77 trillion bebt - PDP group

Meanwhile, a leading pressure group. PDP New Generation on Saturday, January 7, declared that Atiku is the most qualified candidate to manage Nigeria's current N77 trillion debt.

The group was reacting to the recent revelation by the Debt Management Office (DMO) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor will inherit approximately N77 trillion in debt.

The statement which was signed by the Director General of the group, Audu Mahmood and sent to Legit.ng, noted that the latest revelation by the DMO, indicates that Nigeria is at risk of entering a debt trap.

2023: Tinubu warns Adamawa residents against voting for Atiku

On his part, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said Atiku will sell Nigeria if he's elected president.

Tinubu made the statement on Monday, January 9, at the APC presidential rally at the Maidoki Ground in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

The former governor of Lagos state also revealed his plans for Adamawa and the northeast region if he becomes Nigeria's president.

Source: Legit.ng