The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that he is disappointed with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Sun reports that Wike while speaking when a letter of award was presented to him by the management team of the publishing company said the primary that produced the presidential candidate of the PDP was fraudulent.

Governor Wike has said that Atiku Abubakar became PDP's presidential candidate out of fraudulent practices. Photo: Rivers state government

Wike said also noted that if not for the love he has for his party, he would have taken legal steps to challenge the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP in court.

The governor also noted that no amount of campaign of calumny against him could stop him from speaking the truth.

NDDC, politicians and fraud

Speaking on some of the corrupt practices going on at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Wike said that the N500 billion budget for the commission has attracted much pressure on the National Assembly.

He alleged that some corrupt politicians are mounting pressure on lawmakers of the National Assembly to pass the budget so that they could share it ahead of the general elections.

His words:

“You know the day NDDC came here, I told them. Sometimes I say should I not be ashamed that I came from the Niger Delta? Everyday, we are talking about exploitation. Who is exploiting who?

“Since the inception of NDDC, let them show us an regional project they have embarked upon that changed the landscape of the area. Let them mention one.

