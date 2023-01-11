The major reason why the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, travelled to the United Kingdom has been revealed.

New Telegraph reports that the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the PDP said Atiku was in London to discuss areas of potential future collaboration between Nigeria and the UK.

The need for the opposition to state the reason for Atiku's visit to London follows reports that the PDP's presidential flag bearer was in the UK for medical attention.

In a swift move, the director of strategic communications for PDP PCC, Dele Momodu, described Atiku as the leading candidate in the February presidential election.

His words:

"An internal source is quoted (as) saying an internal poll by the British government shows AA (Atiku Abubakar) as the leading candidate and the possibility of working together for a more effective post-Brexit world which promises to be a win-win for both countries.

“This is especially imperative as the UK seeks to improve and increase trade partnership with Nigeria.”

Again Governor Wike breathes Fire, Explains Why He Is Angry with Atiku, PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state expressed his displeasure with key leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor alleged that the party leaders failed to nip the crisis rocking the PDP in the bud for a lasting solution.

According to the governor, he will not stop saying the truth until all the anomalies within the party and his members are tackled squarely.

"Everyday Wike dances like village masquerade on live television," Atiku's right-hand man blasts governor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had earlier been described as a failed Tik-Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse Nigerians.

This description of Governor Wike was given by Phrank Shuaibu, a special assistant to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar.

Shuaibu said that Wike needs to grow up and respect the office of Rivers state governor which he holds.

