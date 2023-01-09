President Muhammadu Buhari, four months to the expiration of his tenure revealed he has served Nigerians well

Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, noted that he fulfilled his promise to Nigerians in the area of insecurity especially tackling Boko Haram in the north

The Nigerian leader further revealed he would serve God and Nigerians until his last day in office

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has fulfilled his promises to Nigerians on tackling Boko Haram insurgency, reviving the economy and fighting corruption.

According to his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the president said this during a banquet organised in his honour in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

4 motnhs to the expiration of his tenure, Buhari rates his administration Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Buhari speaks on how well he has served Nigerians and how he will not be probed after he leave office

The president paid a working visit to Yobe on Monday, January 9, Daily Trust reported.

In a statement, Adesina said Buhari also stated that nobody could blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office, Vanguard added.

Buhari speaks on what he plans to do when he leaves office

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his vow to serve God and Nigeria until his last day inoffice and beyond, Vanguard reported.

The statement read,

“Speaking at a State banquet, Monday night, organised in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, the President restated his vow to serve God and Nigeria until his last day in office and beyond.

“He advised Nigerians to remain patriotic, saying ‘as I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria, we must all stay here and salvage it together.’

“Noting that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration nearly eight years ago was the potent and pervasive threat of terrorism, the President expressed delight that normalcy has returned to affected States in North-East Nigeria.

“He recounted that the threat was particularly pervasive across the North-East geopolitical zone with Yobe State as one of the most hit by the terrorists.

“He, therefore, declared that he has fulfilled the commitment made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015 inaugural address to frontally and courageously tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilize the country.”

