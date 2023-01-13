President Muhammadu has once again expressed his commitment to conduct free and fair elections

Recently, he warned foreign diplomats to remain professional while observing the presidential poll

He, however, appealed to foreign diplomats to continue to cooperate with Nigeria and foster long-lasting relationship

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of next month's presidential polls, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the international community not to pry into the affairs of Nigeria's electoral system.

The president's spokesperson, Femi Adesina made this known via a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, January 13.

Political pundits have predicted the 2023 presidential election is likely to be the most keenly contested election in Nigeria's democratic history. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

As contained in the statement, President Buhari made the remark on Thursday, January 12 while receiving letters of credence from ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of South Sudan.

President Buhari stated that in the lead-up to the election diplomats should not be found interfering in Nigeria's election while urging them to maintain their utmost professionalism.

The President said:

“I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general election itself.”

On the part of diplomatic relations, President Buhari appealed for the continuous co-existing relationship that Nigeria has with the international community to foster stability and curb domestic challenges in the country.

As reported by TheCable, President Buhari was quoted saying:

‘‘Sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, local manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, transportation, and solid minerals are areas of particular interest to us and foreign investors alike,” he said.

“This will enable us to collectively strive to resuscitate all our countries’ economies in the post-pandemic global recovery processes.”

