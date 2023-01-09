The race for the 2023 election is some weeks away and presidential candidates are already paying attention to the largest voting bloc in Nigeria's political space.

The leading presidential candidates are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party's Peter Obi and New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) of Rabiu Kwankwaso.

This is due to the fact their footsoldiers have been ramping up the northern region as it leads in the number of Nigerian voters in the 2023 election.

According to statistics released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), out of the 93 million registered voters expected to vote in the 2023 election, 49 million of them are from the Arewa nation.

The breakdown of the voters showed that 22.67 million are from the northwest, which is the largest, 14.1 million are from the north-central while the northeast has 12.8 million registered voters.

Thus, political parties and their candidate, including Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) are already putting mechanisms in place to win the heart of the people in the region.

They are already making the north a new bride as the 2023 election gets closer.

Source: Legit.ng