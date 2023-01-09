Yola, the ancient city and capital of Adamawa, is experiencing liveliness ahead of the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a video shared by Bashir Ahmed, the president arrived at Yola International Airport at about 10:30 am on Monday, January 9.

The president is in the state to flag off the governorship campaign of the APC in Adamawa and to participate in the presidential campaign of the party.

Aishatu Binani, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state is the only female guber aspirant with a leading political party in the 2023 election.

The senator is in the race with the incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is seeking the people's votes for his second-term ambition.

Adamawa is also the state of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and a major challenger of Bola Tinubu of the APC in the 2023 race.

Buhari, who has not been seen in all APC presidential campaigns before now, is participating in the rally for the first time if the ruling party had commenced its campaign for the 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Buhari's first appearance in the campaign and in Adamawa means some kind of fear for the PDP and its presidential candidate as the state is considered the strongest hold of Atiku.

See the video of the president's arrival here:

Source: Legit.ng