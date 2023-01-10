Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election had made a strong permutation ahead of his competitors in the poll.

In a move to outsmart his competitors, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Tinubu held a strategic meeting in Abuja, Tribune reported.

The meeting was held with members of the progressives governors' forum (PGF) in Abuja to review the activities of the presidential campaign council ahead of next month's poll.

Also in attendance are members of the APC presidential campaign council led by Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state and director-general of the council.

The meeting, which started on Monday evening, lasted till the early hour of Tuesday, January 10.

It was learnt that the APC leaders gathered to review the campaign so far with the intention to rejig the campaign calendar and methodology where needed.

According to a source privy to the development, the meeting was crucial and was more of a family meeting.

The source said:

“The meeting also discussed the next phase of the campaign activities, bearing in mind that February 25 presidential election date is some weeks ahead."

Source: Legit.ng