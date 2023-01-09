Atiku Abubakar was not flown out of Nigeria to Dubai and London due to a medical emergency, the Peoples Democratic Party has said

The PDP in a statement signed by Dino Melaye, the director of public affairs for the PDP presidential campaign management committee described the report as lies

According to the party, Atiku Abubakar is in London because he was invited by the British government

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Following reports that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been flown to London, United Kingdom over some health challenges, the opposition party has reacted.

The PDP in a statement released on Monday, January 9, denied reports that Atiku Abubakar was flown to London over an emergency.

The PDP has denied the claim that Atiku was flown to London for medical treatment. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The reports said that Atiku became sick and was flown from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to London, United Kingdom, for medical treatment.

The party in the statement released by a former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, who serves as the director of public affairs for the PDP presidential campaign management Committee described the report as lies.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Melaye also urged Nigerians across the globe to disregard the "lies of unrepentant liars" as the PDP's 2023 flag bearer is hale and hearty.

He said:

“Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100 per cent fit and in super form health-wise.

“The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier."

Like Tinubu, Atiku suffers serious gaffes during campaign as he almost hails APC instead of PDP

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has suffered a gaffe.

The former vice president suffered a slip of the tongue while addressing his supporters at a campaign rally in Jos.

Atiku during the rally almost urged the crowd to vote for the All Progressives Congress instead of the PDP.

Heavy blow for Kwankwaso as his top ally dumps him for APC, pledges support for Tinubu

The presidential ambition of the NNPP candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso had received a major threat.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Kwankwaso's political ally dumped him and rejoined the ruling APC in Kano state.

This will not only affect the former governor, but the development will threaten his chances in the northern region ahead of next month's presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng