A governor under the ruling All Progressives Congress has revealed the identity of who can stop Bola Tinubu from taking over Aso Rock

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule maintained that only God can stop Tinubu from succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

In the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, Governor Sule added that the state will do all it can to ensure Tinubu records a major victory

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said only God can stop Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking in Kokona Local Government Area while flagging off the campaign of the party’s senatorial candidate for Nasarawa West, Architect Shehu Tukur, Sule said APC governors in the north would use their resources to ensure Tinubu emerges victorious.

APC governor reveals who can stop Tinubu from taking over from Buhari in next month's poll.

Source: Facebook

Gov Sule who can stop Tinubu and how APC govs will work for Tinubu's emergence

He said,

“APC Northern governors will use their resources to ensure that Tinubu emerges president of the country. If there is anybody that wants Tinubu to become president, it’s the Northern APC governors.

“Only God can stop Tinubu and A. A Sule from becoming president and governor respectively. We are determined to commit our resources and strength to conquer any form of opposition.

“Our goal is to return Tinubu, our three senators, five house of representatives and 24 state assembly members as elected.”

No APC govs are meeting with Atiku, Gov Sule says

The governor also dismissed reports that 11 APC governors were secretly holding meetings with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“These are blatant lies. The APC Northern governors stood firm for Tinubu to emerge, they will do anything to make him president. Disregard any of such lies emanating from people who are seeking favours from Tinubu,” he stated.

Source: Legit.ng