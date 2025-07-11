The Supreme Court judgment that granted financial autonomy to all the local governments in Nigeria clocked one year on Friday, July 11

Despite the apex court's verdict, the disbursement of the allocation has continued to violate the judgment of the Supreme Court

According to the analysis, President Bola Tinubu's administration has released no less than N4.5 trillion to 36 governors between July 2024 and June 2025

The Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government areas in Nigeria marked one year on Friday, July 11. However, the federal government had yet to implement the Supreme Court judgment one year after its ruling.

This is because the federal government continued to channel the local government allocations through the state government. Analysis has shown that 36 state governors received N4.5 trillion from the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Governors retained LG control despite Supreme Court ruling

According to The Punch, the governors have retained control of the local government allocations, a development that directly defies the Supreme Court judgment that mandated the direct funding of the local governments.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that the local governments in Nigeria must be directly sent their allocations from the federation account, stating that the practice of sending the funds through the state government was not constitutional.

Following the apex court ruling, the federal government constituted an inter-agency panel to see to the implementation of the judgment. It also directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to open individual accounts for the 774 local governments in the country, a move that would orchestrate the direct disbursements.

FG failed to implement Supreme Court judgment

Largely, the process has not been implemented, and the funds have continued to pass through the state government, with disputes between the CBN, state and local government authorities and other relevant agencies.

While the percentage of the local government allocations was steady, ranging between 24 to 25 per cent for each of the months, the method of sharing has remained a breach to the Supreme Court judgment.

Data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee showed how the N4.5 trillion meant for the local governments between July 2024 to June 2025 was distributed through the state governments.

Below is the breakdown:

S/N Month/Year Amount disbursed 1 July 2024 N337.02bn 2 August 2024 N343.70bn 3 September 2024 N306.53bn 4 October 2024 N329.86bn 5 November 2024 N355.62bn 6 December 2024 N402.55bn 7 January 2025 N361.75bn 8 February 2025 N434.57bn 9 March 2025 N410.56bn 10 April 2025 N387bn 11 May 2025 N406.63bn 12 June 2025 N419.97bn

