Nigeria struggled to beat Botswana 1-0 courtesy a goal from substitute Chinwendu Ihezup in their second match played at Casablanca on Thursday night

The nine-time WAFCON champion became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals with a game to spare against Algeria

Nigeria narrowly beat Botswana 1-0 in their second match in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Thursday night, July 10.

Substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo rescued the Super Falcons with her goal in the 88th minute to give the team a hard-earned victory and second win of the tournament.

Nigeria face Algeria in their last Group B match on Sunday evening.

Super Falcons will face Algeria in the last Group stage match at the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

What did Magudu say?

Super Eagles interim coach Justin Madugu openly admitted that the team struggled against the Mares of Botswana.

According to Soccernet, the former Adamawa Queens coach stated that the team played better in the second half compared to the first half following some tactical adjustments.

The 60-year-old revealed that there is still room for improvement after the team advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Madugu explained that he will use his second squad against Algeria as an opportunity to rest some players and give others a chance to prove themselves. He said:

"The young Botswana players were very spirited and determined against Nigeria, it was a tough game for us.

"Every game has its own strategies, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. Individually, the girls did not put up a good performance and it affected the entire game.

"We failed to have a goal target in the first half but we improved drastically in the second half, created chances, and converted one.”

"For our last match against Algeria, we are going to make some changes because we need to manage the squad carefully; we are six matches away from lifting the cup and it is important to rest some players as well as give others opportunities.

Deborah Abiodun will miss the Super Falcons' match against Algeria in the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo by: Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA.

Abiodun to miss match against Algeria

Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun is set to miss the match against Algeria due to accumulated yellow cards.

According to Aclsports, Justin Madugu said it will give other players the chance to prove their inclusion in the squad. He said:

"The technical crew is aware of Deborah's two yellow cards against Tunisia and Botswana. She won't be able to play, and this has created room for others to step in and show what they can do.

"For you to be the best, you have to displace the best; it's all part of the process."

