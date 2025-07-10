A former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, has reacted after the APC national chairmanship campaign posters were recently seen across Abuja

In a statement issued on Thursday by its media director, Michael Ohiare, Yahaya Bello dismissed the posters, describing the move as the work of mischief makers

Ohiare expressed surprise as this happened days after Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's resignation as the national chairman of the ruling APC, a development that has stirred fresh debate in the polity

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has distanced himself from national chairmanship campaign posters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently seen across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Yahaya Bello's APC chairmanship campaign posters flood Abuja after Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's resignation. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, NAN

Source: Facebook

Yahaya Bello disowns campaign posters

In a statement on Thursday by its director, Michael Ohiare, the Yahaya Bello media office in Lokoja dismissed the posters as the work of mischief makers.

Ohiare expressed surprise at reports suggesting the APC chairmanship campaign posters of the immediate past Kogi governor had flooded parts of Abuja.

Why Ganduje resigned as APC chairman

Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stepped down from his position as the APC national chairman in Abuja, the nation's capital on June 27, 2025.

Ganduje cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being but the resignation of the former governor of Kano state as APC chairman has been linked to the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to the posters, Yahaya Bello's media office said close associates know Bello’s loyalty to the party is unwavering.

“They (the mischief makers) are at it again, having failed on many fronts in their desperate ‘bring-him-down-at-all-costs’ mission,” he noted.

“As a committed party man, his support for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership has never been in doubt,” Ohiare added.

Yahaya Bello denies link to APC chairmanship campaign posters following the sudden resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as national chairman of the party. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Mischief makers - Yahaya Bello slams critics

Speaking further, Michael Ohiare, director of the Yahaya Bello media office, stressed that nothing of the sort could come from ex-governor Bello, particularly when party procedures remain firmly in place.

“Since this is not the first time mischief makers have printed posters in his name, silence is no longer an option,” Ohiare declared.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated that no one was authorised, directly or indirectly, to print or paste any poster on Bello’s behalf.

He urged the public to disregard such acts by individuals bent on embarrassing the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng