There have been some notable predictions that the 2023 presidential election may be the toughest in Nigeria’s political history.

In what appears to be unprecedented in the nation’s political journey, some polls have even predicted a loss for the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

British-born Nigerian, Dr Uche Chinna, is backing APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to win in 2023. Photo credits: Dr Uche Chinna, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The polls predicted the lesser-known Labour Party as the potential winner.

However, Dr Uche Chinna, a British-born Nigerian, is confident that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the election which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dr Chinna who hails from Chinna Royal Household in Emohua, Emohua LGA in Rivers state revealed why he is confident of Tinubu’s victory in the forthcoming election.

“I’m fully BATified and believe in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the ardent APC supporter said, using one of the slogans coined from the initials of the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

He also spoke about why he wants Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, among other topical issues revolving around the APC presidential flagbearer.

Tinubu will replicate his achievement in Lagos if elected Nigeria president, Chinna says

Asked why he wants Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election, Dr Chinna said:

“I am supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he is an exemplar. He rescued Lagos from imminent failure to eminent fortune. He can do it for Nigeria as a whole.

“Given the opportunity, he is what Nigeria needs to compete on the world stage. We’re talking about a man that has the transformational leadership skills to be inclusive and transcending.

“He believes and respects the ordinary Nigerian. He believes in a Nigeria with a sound education, health and social care, tourism and security. He also understands the importance of our foreign policy.”

Dr Chinna who is well-versed in foreign affairs policies, security, transportation and agriculture added that he is backing Tinubu because of his capacity and readiness to implement inclusive policies.

“Nigerians can enjoy value for money in a nutshell, knowing that they have a leader that cares about them.

“A leader that has the ability and understanding of what matters to the everyday Nigerian. Youth can feel as part of the community. Going to university or learning a trade would be a welcome choice of valour once again. That’s why I’m supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

2023 presidency: Why Nigerians will vote for Tinubu

After almost eight years in power, there are mixed reactions over the performance of Nigeria’s ruling APC.

While some said the party has failed to live up to expectations, others said it is on course to take Nigeria to the “next level”. Dr Chinna is among the latter.

He believes President Buhari’s achievements and Tinubu’s competence will give the APC the desired victory in February.

According to him, the president has recorded tremendous achievements, even though many had earlier written him off.

“Nigerians are not voting for the ruling party alone at this 2023 election. Nigerians are voting for competence and capacity.

“President Buhari was written off but look at his achievements. All the Niger Delta states were given their allocations. All the governors used the money for the betterment of their states. Some projects are visible and others are still yet to be completed. I wouldn’t mention frivolity and allegations. I’m talking based on facts that can be proven. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best man for the job and you can quote me on that,” Dr Chinna told Legit.ng.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Why Tinubu picked Shettima

One of the things that have dominated the 2023 presidential campaigns is the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Tinubu’s decision to pick Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor and a fellow Muslim, as running mate, has been heavily criticised.

Even former President Goodluck Jonathan who has largely remained nonpartisan expressed worry over the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Nevertheless, speaking on the same faith ticket, Dr Chinna defended Tinubu and accepted his explanation that “he chose Senator Shettima based on who he can comfortably work with to move Nigeria to where he wants the country to be.”

He agreed with the APC flagbearer that the choice of the former Borno state governor “was about competence, not religion.”

“I was convinced that this man loves Nigeria. He is married to a Christian Pastor, come to think of it. He has never made a derogatory comment about any religion. I don’t see his candidacy as a religious ticket. I view his candidature on competence, experience and capacity,” Dr Chinna said.

2023 presidency: Tinubu is not avoiding debates, says Chinna

In the buildup to the polls, Tinubu has been heavily criticised by his opponents for not attending some debates, especially the Arise TV town hall meetings.

However, Dr Chinna defended Tinubu and his campaign team, saying the organisers ought to have informed them about the debates and had a mutual agreement before going public.

His words:

“Asiwaju and the PCC (Presidential Campaign Council) chose a method of campaign with a timetable. Now if a debate, discussion or meeting is to be held, the organisers are supposed to make contact and have an arrangement and agreement in place before going public.

“You can’t go public without informing all parties involved. That’s wrong. Asiwaju did not refuse. He was engaging with people through town-hall meetings and speaking directly to people.

“He has spoken to people through different platforms and stood for hours addressing different audiences. These are all on social media platforms. He has not denied any press access to him.”

Source: Legit.ng