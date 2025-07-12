Investigators looking to unravel the cause of the Air India plane crash have submitted their report

According to the report, fuel supply to the two engines of the Boeing Dreamliner was cut off shortly before the tragedy

The investigation into the tragedy was carried out by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)

The investigation aimed to unravel the cause of the plane crash, which took the lives of 241 people on board and many on the ground on Thursday, June 12.

The AAIB report says the fuel CUT OFF and RUN switches transitioned to CUT OFF during flight. Photo credit: WorldNews189850, Getty Images/Richard Sharrocks and Aaron Foster.

The plane, which took off from the Ahmedabad Airport, crashed a few seconds after and killed all on board except Vishwash Ramesh.

The Boeing Dreamliner crashed into the hostel of the BJ Medical College, killing some residents there.

An investigation was launched by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and it found that fuel supply switches in the cockpit may have caused the crash.

What are the fuel supply switches in the Boeing Dreamliner?

Fuel cut-off and run switches in the Boeing Dreamliner are used to regulate fuel supply to engines.

Pilots use the fuel switches to start or shut down engines on the ground. They can also be used to manually shut down or restart engines if an engine failure occurs during a flight.

The result of the investigation has been made public, and the experts say the fuel supply to both engines of the aircraft was cut off.

This means that the engines were not getting enough fuel supply. In the Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, there are switches to TURN ON and TURN OFF the fuel supply to the engines.

These switches are labelled CUT OFF and RUN. When they are in the CUT-OFF position, the engines will not receive fuel. But if they are in the RUN position, it means fuel supply to the engines will happen as needed.

The fuel RUN and CUT OFF switches are located between the two pilots’ seats, immediately behind the plane’s throttle levers. Photo: Richard Sharrocks/Getty Images.

Air India plane fuel switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF

According to the investigation, it was likely that the two engines were CUT OFF by the fuel supply using the switches which located between the two pilots’ seats, immediately behind the plane’s throttle levers.

The report says these two vital switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF positions shortly after the Air India flight took off from Ahmedabad.

It says both engines’ fuel cutoff switches were “transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec."

This likely caused the two engines to lose power, resulting in the fatal crash that followed.

However, the report stated that both the CUT OFF and RUN switches were found to be in the right positions at the crash site.

It says:

“When fuel control switches are moved from CUTOFF to RUN while the aircraft is inflight, each engines full authority dual engine control automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction."

What experts are saying about Air India plane crash

American aviation safety expert John Nance, who spoke to CBS, said no pilot would turn the switches off during flight.

He said:

"No sane pilot would ever turn those switches off in flight."

Also, CNN safety analyst David Soucie said it is rare for the fuel CUT OFF and RUN switches to be accidentally turned off during flight.

He said:

“Throughout the years, those switches have been improved to make sure that they cannot be accidentally moved and that they’re not automatic. They don’t move themselves in any manner."

However, the report did not blame either of the two pilots. The pilots were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with over 15,000 hours in his career and First Officer Clive Kunder 3,400 flying hours.

Is it possible for pilots to make errors?

The Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) noted that the CUT OFF and RUN switches in the cockpit were switched off, but did not blame both pilots.

Legit.ng asked Promise Orolisen, a researcher with Pan Africa Citizen e-lab, who also previously worked as an air traffic controller at Port Harcourt International Airport, if pilots can make mistakes during flight, and he said safety protocols and intense training minimise such errors. He said that if it happens, it may be due to multiple factors.

He said:

"Pilots can make errors due to fatigue, stress, or inadequate training, but safety protocols and training programs help minimize risks."

