Thisday Election Centre has predicted that there may be a runoff in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The initiative which is the brainchild of the Thisday newspaper predicted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is sure of getting 25% of votes in 23 states.

Ahead of 2023, Thisday predicts Atiku has 23 states sure of 25% while Tinubu has 20 states he’s sure of 25%. Photo credits: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi, @KwankwasoRM

The election centre also projected that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate has 20 states he is sure of 25%.

It predicted that the candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, will follow as third and fourth in that order.

According to Thisday, Obi and Kwankwaso fall far short in many states to satisfy the constitutional requirement of 25 per cent of votes cast in 24 states.

"With the changing realities in next year’s electoral permutations, there is an increasing likelihood that the first ballot at the February 25 presidential election may not produce a clear winner.

"By implication, there may be a run-off in the presidential bout before a clear winner is returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)," Thisday stated.

To further understand Thisday's projection, read how a winner emerges in Nigeria's presidential election.

The media organisation said some factors that informed its projections include:

Presence of the candidates in each of the states

Candidates' structures and support base

Capacity to mobilise

The contents of the candidates' respective manifestos

Ethnic sentiments

Candidates' popularity and name recognition,

Candidates' financial war chest.

North-central

S/N States Tinubu Atiku Obi Kwankwaso Others/Undecided 1. Plateau 20% 35% 35% 5% 5% 2. Benue 20% 25% 30% 10% 15% 3. Nasarawa 30% 25% 25% 10% 10% 4. Niger 35% 35% 10% 10% 10% 5. Kogi 35% 35% 15% 5% 10% 6. Kwara 35% 40% 10% 10% 5%

Northeast

S/N States Tinubu Atiku Obi Kwankwaso Others/Undecided 1. Borno 40% 35% - 20% 5% 2. Yobe 40% 30% - 15% 15% 3. Adamawa 20% 60% 10% 5% 5% 4. Taraba 10% 40% 20% 20% 10% 5. Gombe 20% 40% 15% 5% 20% 6. Bauchi 20% 40% 5% 15% 20%

Northwest

S/N States Tinubu Atiku Obi Kwankwaso Others/Undecided 1. Kano 30% 20% 5% 40% 5% 2. Kaduna 30% 25% 20% 20% 5% 3. Katsina 30% 35% - 30% 5% 4. Jigawa 25% 35% - 25% 15% 5. Sokoto 35% 40% - 15% 10% 6. Kebbi 35% 35% - 20% 10% 7. Zamfara 35% 35% - 20% 10%

Southeast

S/N States Tinubu Atiku Obi Kwankwaso Others/Undecided 1. Enugu 10% 15% 60% - 15% 2. Ebonyi 15% 15% 60% - 10% 3. Imo 15% 20% 60% - 5% 4. Abia 10% 15% 60% - 15% 5. Anambra 5% 10% 70% - 15%

South-south

S/N States Tinubu Atiku Obi Kwankwaso Others/Undecided 1. Delta 15% 40% 35% - 10% 2. Edo 15% 35% 35% - 15% 3. Akwa Ibom 15% 40% 30% - 15% 4. Bayelsa 20% 40% 30% - 10% 5. Cross River 25% 20% 35% - 20% 6. Rivers 10% 15% 35% - 40%

Southwest

S/N States Tinubu Atiku Obi Kwankwaso Others/Undecided 1. Lagos 45% 20% 25% 5% 5% 2. Ogun 45% 20% 5% 15% 15% 3. Ondo 45% 20% 10% 10% 15% 4. Ekiti 45% 20% 15% - 20% 5. Oyo 40% 20% 15% 10% 15% 6. Osun 35% 35% 5% 5% 20%

Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku? Winner emerges as Anap Foundation conducts second poll ahead of 2023 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, emerged winner in a new poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited and commissioned by Anap Foundation in December ahead of the 2023 general election.

The poll, which is the second conducted in four months, showed that Obi leads Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The president of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, December 21.

