Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, has emerged winner in a new poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited and commissioned by Anap Foundation in December ahead of the 2023 general election.

The poll, which is the second conducted in four months, showed that Obi leads Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Peter Obi leads in another poll commissioned by Anap Foundation.

The president of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, December 21.

2023 presidential election no longer a three-horse race, says Peterside

Peterside said the election has moved past a three-horse race, as said in an earlier poll released in September, to a four-horse race.

He said Obi led with 23 per cent while Tinubu scored 13. Atiku got 10 while Kwankwaso polled two per cent in the fresh poll released in December.

“Nobody has gained or lost more than 2, 3 percent. I don’t know whether that is good news or bad news but it is as if nothing has happened fundamentally, no significant shift,” he said.

How the poll was conducted, Peterside reveals

The Anap Foundation president said mobile phones were the instruments used to conduct the poll because of increased mobile phone p*enetration in the country.

He further noted that the poll shows that a large percentage of people are still undecided.

According to Peterside, the interest level in the next general elections is driven by economic challenges plaguing the nation, poverty, and insecurity, amongst others.

He noted that the appetite of the youths in the forthcoming election is high.

Legit.ng recalls that Anap Foundation had released a similar poll in September in which Obi also led the other 17 candidates in the race for Aso Rock’s top job in 2023.

5 reasons why Peter Obi will not win 2023 presidential election, Fitch report reveals

Meanwhile, contrary to the polls by Anap Foundation, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research recently predicted defeat for Peter Obi.

In a report, the firm, a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating organisation, listed some factors that will work against Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Among others, the report said Obi lacks the support of the Muslim north.

