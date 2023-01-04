The latest prediction in the polity regarding the winner of the 2023 presidential election is a sign that Nigerian clerics are waking up from their slumber

This is as the clerics, prophets have continued to reveal the identity of the presidential candidates they said God has given the mantle of leadership to

Whilst some agree with these men of God, others who are majorly Peter Obi's supporters disclosed they are not hearing from God truly

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Founder/General Overseer of World Evangelism Incorporated (WEBIC), Prophet Samson Ayorinde, has said next month’s elections will hold despite attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in some states.

He said God told him the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win.

Prophet Samson Ayorinde says Tinubu will win the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prophet Samson Ayorinde

Source: Facebook

What God says about the 2023 elections, the prophet revealed

Ayorinde spoke in his New Year prophecies when he hosted the media in Lagos, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But Ayorinde said God told him He has intervened.

“Tell my children that the enemies of Nigeria have been defeated. Fear not, the elections shall hold.”

Tinubu will rule the country

On Tinubu, Ayorinde said he met him as governor of Lagos State in June 2005. He prophesied to Tinubu that after his tenure in Lagos there shall be a break, but he will rule the country.

He said:

"God’s word cannot go without being fulfilled. The Almighty has not changed. That prophecy shall come to pass this year.”

2023 Election: Aregbesola attacks Tinubu? Truth finally revealed

The alleged attack on Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been described as fake news.

The attack was described as the imaginative creation of jittery politicians who have set out to malign the minister and create disaffection between him and his former boss.

Sola Fasure, the minister's media adviser, disclosed this in a state titled: ‘Jittery Politicians Scared of Full Reconciliation’, on Wednesday, January 4.

2023 presidency: "Obi is my brother; why I will not campaign for Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso" - Ngige opens up

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has said that major presidential candidates for the coming 2023 elections are his allies, which is why he cannot campaign for or against anyone of them.

Speaking in Anambra on Wednesday, January 4, Ngige urged Nigerians to look at the candidates and their manifestos and vote for who will make life better for them.

The former Anambra governor stated that the four frontline candidates, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso are good, adding that he has worked with them in one way or the other.

Source: Legit.ng