APC bannerman, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to empower internet fraudsters popularly known as 'yahoo boys' if elected president

He made this promise on Thursday, January 5 during his campaign rally in Benin, the Edo state capital

Tinubu said his administration will train these fraudsters into becoming tech experts in various fields

Edo, Benin - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential bannerman of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) has revealed his plans for internet fraudsters popularly known as 'yahoo boys' ahead of next month's presidential polls.

Tinubu who was in Benin, the Edo state capital for his campaign rally on Thursday, January 5 told supporters that he will reform 'yahoo boy' into tech geniuses.

He stated that his administration will breed a new dispensation for job creation and capacity building for Nigerian youths.

Tinubu said:

“We will create jobs, we will turn this state into an energy state, we will turn the so-called Yahoo Boys into experts at the manufacturing of chips.

“If you want prosperity, elect me, you want skill to become rich, elect me. If you say go and retire now, you retire knowledge diamonds and skills."

The former Lagos state governor boasted that he has an adequate team to curb and combat poverty amongst Nigerians if given the opportunity to wield the mantle of leadership as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor.

As reported by PM News, Tinubu was quoted saying:

“We can defeat poverty, we can break the shackle of poverty, shackle of ignorance, shackle of homelessness. We will do it together.

“We have the knowledge, we have the brain, trust me. I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way. That is the power of thinking and doing.”

Similarly, Tinubu promised that his administration will mount pressure on the Europeans who stole the relics and artefacts of the old Benin Kingdom.

He also stated that his administration will roll out funds to help erect a state-of-the-art museum to preserve and display these artifact

