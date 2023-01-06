The APC is certain that nothing can stop it from emerging victorious in the forthcoming presidential election

Abdullahi Adamu, the APC's national chairman, even boasted that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP will be defeated in the election

Adamu is also optimistic that the APC will unseat the PDP in Adamawa state where the former vice president has much influence

Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party can be defeated in the forthcoming presidential election.

Adamu made this remark after he met with President Muhanmmadu Buhari with Aishatu Binani, the APC's gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa on Friday, January 6, Punch reports.

The APC believes that Atiku will be defeated in the coming presidential election (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Facebook

In Adamu's opinion, Atiku’s influence and the PDP’s incumbency power in Adamawa will not reduce the APC’s chances of victory in the northern state.

The APC boss said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Atiku is just another politician in Nigeria. Evidence and history have shown that he is defeatable. He has tried it many times he has been defeated."

Adamu said this when he was asked if the Atiku factor will not threaten Binani’s chances against Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Going back memory lane, Adamu recalled that during the last governorship election in the state, Fintiri's candidate was defeated by Binani.

Alleging that Fintiri has underperformed since he took over leadership of the state, Adamu claimed:

“Based on the performance of the governor of the state today, I have reasons to believe that by the grace of God, we will form the next government in Adamawa State. It would be the APC government by the grace of God.

“He has nothing to show for the period he has been in office. And you need to go to the state with your ears to the ground and shine your eyes and see what you can associate with his personal success, by way of improving the lot of the people that elected him.

“We don’t have any doubt about it. We don’t want to be complacent, though. We’re working hard to displace him working hard to ensure that the APC will next election."

2023 presidency: G5 governors reportedly take final decision on Atiku

The G5 Governors on Wednesday, December 28, foreclosed any support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general election.

The five aggrieved PDP governors also rejected peace overtures from Southsouth leaders who appealed to them to retrace their steps.

Governor Nyesom Wike and other members of the Integrity Group said there was no room for a final peace deal with Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng