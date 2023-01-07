The PDP's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is very confident that he will defeat his rival in the February 25 election

Atiku even boasted that he has inherited President Muhammadu Buhari's 2015 12 million votes since he was not allowed to produce his preferred candidate

The former vice president added that he is not worried over his opponents and detractors are doing ahead of the elections

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Asaba, Delta - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has not been travelling with Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC because a cabal in the presidency did not allow him to declare his preferred successor.

Atiku who made this allegation on Friday, January 6, in Asaba, Delta state capital, added that he is now the inheritor of Buhari's 2015 12 million votes, New Telegraph reports.

Atiku said he has inherited Buhari's 2015 12 million votes (Photo: @atiku, Mbuhari, @tsg2023)

Source: Facebook

The former vice president boasted that with this assurance of victory in the coming presidential election, he is not perturbed over the prominence of Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the influence of Tinubu.

These remarks are contained in a statement released by the spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council and commissioner for Information in Delta, Charles Aniagwu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aniagwu added that he is also not worried about the endorsement Obi secured from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

Even more, the spokesman asserted that the PDP candidate for the coming presidential poll is not losing his sleep over the activities of G5 governors which he feels are even working in his favour.

Part of the statement read:

“Atiku is now the heir apparent to Buhari’s 12 million votes. Have you ever seen Buhari campaigning with Tinubu from state to state? He has watched the choice of his party score so many home goals and has no energy to speak for one minute.

"Let me tell you what Wike’s venom has done for us. Governor Wike has made Northerners to feel that he wants to be president to deal ruthlessly with the North. And by so doing, he has boosted our chances in the region.”

2023 presidency: After meeting with Buhari, APC boss spills on Atiku's chances

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party can be defeated in the forthcoming presidential election.

Adamu made this remark after he met with President Muhanmmadu Buhari with Aishatu Binani, the APC's gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa on Friday, January 6.

In Adamu's opinion, Atiku’s influence and the PDP’s incumbency power in Adamawa will not reduce the APC’s chances of victory in the northern state.

Source: Legit.ng