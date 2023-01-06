Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

In her company are the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and other APC leaders.

This was disclosed in a Tweet shared by the ruling party on its verified Twitter page on Friday, January 6.

Binani was declared the authentic candidate of the APC by an appeal court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

She then because a leading female governorship candidate for the 2023 election, considering the fact that she is flagging the card with the ruling party at the national level.

Adamawa is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state with Ahmadu Fintiri as governor aiming for his second term ambition.

Adamawa is also the state of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

However, political pundits have predicted a tough battle between her and Fintiri, considering the manner Binani emerged as the candidate of the ruling party.

She had defeated 5 men, including a former governor of the state, Jibrilla Bindo, and pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuru Ribadu.

Binani is the current senator representing Adamawa's central senatorial district.

