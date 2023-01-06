Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that no governor of APC from the northern holding secret meetings with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

Sule maintained that there is no need for any APC northern governor to hold meetings with Atiku as they were the ones that stood the ground that power must shift to the south

The governor added that nobody is more pressured than the northern APC governors that Tinubu must win the 2023 election

Lafi, Nasarawa - Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, has dismissed the claim that 11 northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are holding a secret meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

The governor disclosed this during a meeting with the state party official, members of his campaign council, and elected and appointed government officials at the government house in Lafia on Thursday, January 5, Leadership reported.

Sule said the fake news is the antics of the opposition and those that can be referred to as "parasites in government" who are bent on blackmailing the governor in order to get the favour of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He stressed that there is no need for any APC governor from the north to hold secret meetings with Atiku because they were the ones that stood the ground that power must shift to the south, and their decision pave way for the emergence of Bola Tinubu.

According to Sule, the northern APC governors are the most pressured to ensure that Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

His statement reads in part:

"Nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North. The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North; the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no."

